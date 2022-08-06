Analyzing Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 772.50 -$36.12 million ($2.13) -1.64 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Big Cypress Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Candel Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Candel Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 314.29%. Big Cypress Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.38%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -29.17% -13.57% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Big Cypress Acquisition beats Candel Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

