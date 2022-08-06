Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Andersons stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Andersons has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Andersons by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Andersons by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

