Anterix (ATEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,400.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $862.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.55. Anterix has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,549.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,549.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Anterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anterix by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 236,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

