Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,748,310 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

