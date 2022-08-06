AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $136.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.31%.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

