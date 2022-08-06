Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of TSE APS opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.91.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

