Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.88%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

