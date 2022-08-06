Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $916.75

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 916.75 ($11.23) and traded as low as GBX 891 ($10.92). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 907.50 ($11.12), with a volume of 1,635 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 878.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 916.75. The company has a market cap of £136.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,520.83.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
