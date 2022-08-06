Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANET. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.