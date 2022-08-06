Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Stock Price Down 6.8%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.67). Approximately 14,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 35,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.72).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.43. The stock has a market cap of £38.38 million and a PE ratio of -9.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14.

Insider Transactions at Artisanal Spirits

In related news, insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt purchased 23,541 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £14,830.83 ($18,172.81). In related news, insider Helen Margaret Page purchased 26,666 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £19,999.50 ($24,506.19). Also, insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt purchased 23,541 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £14,830.83 ($18,172.81).

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

