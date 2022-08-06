Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 1,253 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 45,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 173,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,728,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.21 and a 200 day moving average of $174.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

