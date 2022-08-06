Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.48

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 184.48 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 196 ($2.40). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.34), with a volume of 127,607 shares trading hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £205.45 million and a PE ratio of 293.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.48.

Insider Activity at Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £4,964.40 ($6,083.08).

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

