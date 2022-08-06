Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRTGet Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASRT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Assertio Stock Down 0.2 %

Assertio stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 million, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.14.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

