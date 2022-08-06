Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARZGY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.33) to €17.20 ($17.73) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.65) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.