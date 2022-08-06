Asure Software (ASUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 236,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.