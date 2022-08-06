Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

