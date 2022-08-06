Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIRGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $731.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.