Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $731.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of -0.10.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
