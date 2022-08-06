AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $8.20. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 615,413 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $268.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.63% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 89,208 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.