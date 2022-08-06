Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,082 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $18,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

