Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) vs. The Competition Critical Analysis

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ayr Wellness to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% Ayr Wellness Competitors 1,042.26% -157.44% 150.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ayr Wellness and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ayr Wellness Competitors 162 500 626 32 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 494.12%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 81.38%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million -$16.95 million -27.89 Ayr Wellness Competitors $265.50 million -$63.33 million -9.20

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.