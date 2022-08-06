B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$331.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.70 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

CIA stock opened at C$4.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

