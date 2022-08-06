B. Riley Weighs in on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $261.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 406.57% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at $960,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

