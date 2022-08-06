Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BW opened at $8.31 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $731.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

BW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at $65,842,575.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,572.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.