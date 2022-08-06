Barclays Trims Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Target Price to GBX 1,550

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SN. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,490 ($18.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.83) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($17.67) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,476.60 ($18.09).
Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,070.50 ($13.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,298.94. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,002 ($12.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440.89 ($17.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,168.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,221.05.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
