Barclays Trims Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Target Price to GBX 1,550

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SN. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,490 ($18.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.83) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($17.67) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,476.60 ($18.09).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,070.50 ($13.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,298.94. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,002 ($12.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440.89 ($17.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,168.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,221.05.

Insider Activity

About Smith & Nephew

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.66), for a total value of £339,040.62 ($415,440.04).

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.