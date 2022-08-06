Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $28.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

