Barrington Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.7 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.14.

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

