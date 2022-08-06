Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($89.69) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($134.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($83.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €76.61 ($78.98) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($103.53). The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €80.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

