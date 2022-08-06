Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €130.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €130.00 ($134.02) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.69% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($103.09) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($106.19) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($108.25) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €76.61 ($78.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($103.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

