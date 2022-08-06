BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.53

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.53 and traded as low as $54.00. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 1,137 shares trading hands.
BESIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($86.60) to €76.00 ($78.35) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($90.72) to €80.00 ($82.47) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.49.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.
