Belo Sun Mining (OTC:BSXGF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTC:BSXGF – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 1,187,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 517,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

