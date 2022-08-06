Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $939.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $28.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.