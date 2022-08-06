Berenberg Bank Increases Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target to €128.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €124.00 ($127.84) to €128.00 ($131.96) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRYAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($130.93) to €122.00 ($125.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($139.18) to €128.00 ($131.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Kerry Group from £136 ($166.65) to £137 ($167.87) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($154.64) to €135.00 ($139.18) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($113.40) to €116.00 ($119.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,388.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $106.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $92.32 and a twelve month high of $150.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

