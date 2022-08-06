Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,450 ($42.27) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,150 ($38.60) to GBX 2,680 ($32.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,654 ($32.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,372.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,366 ($41.24). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,330.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,356.19.

In related news, insider Ross King Graham acquired 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($26.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,479.31 ($121,895.98).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

