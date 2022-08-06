Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $69.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

NYSE BERY opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

