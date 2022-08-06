Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMEA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday.

BMEA opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $347.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -2.76.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $388,516.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,330,684 shares in the company, valued at $48,546,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

