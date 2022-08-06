Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $2.95. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 48,849 shares traded.

Biomerica Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biomerica by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

