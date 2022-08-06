Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $127.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BX. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.82.

NYSE:BX opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

