Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Down 1.3 %

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.69. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $5,265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $2,242,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.