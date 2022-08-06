BMO Capital Markets Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $200.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $186.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $198.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

