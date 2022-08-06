BMO Capital Markets Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,607 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Under Armour by 96.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.