BMO Capital Markets Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $192.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $166.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.75.

ALNY stock opened at $218.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,229,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 475,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

