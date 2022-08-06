BMO Capital Markets Increases Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target to $47.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $729.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 327,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $2,582,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

