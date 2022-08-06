BMO Capital Markets Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $40.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,973 shares of company stock worth $6,546,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,269 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

