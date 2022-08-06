BMO Capital Markets Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $151.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.
WCN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.
Waste Connections Stock Down 0.7 %
WCN stock opened at $138.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of Waste Connections
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
