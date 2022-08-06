BMO Capital Markets Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $151.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

WCN stock opened at $138.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

