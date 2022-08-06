BMO Capital Markets Lowers Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $3.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDE. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $876.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 11.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

