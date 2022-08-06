BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $68.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.01.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 1.5 %

Fortinet stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 79.59%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.