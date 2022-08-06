BMO Capital Markets Raises Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $73.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 1.55. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,289 shares of company stock valued at $333,299 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.