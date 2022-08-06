Boralex Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLX. CIBC raised their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CSFB cut Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

BLX opened at C$49.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.19. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$49.72.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

