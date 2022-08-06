Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Nelda J. Connors Sells 16,088 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BSX opened at $40.94 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.