Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Nelda J. Connors Sells 16,088 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BSX opened at $40.94 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
