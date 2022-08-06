BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.58.

BP Trading Up 1.1 %

BP opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -36.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BP by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in BP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 920,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in BP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $21,904,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

